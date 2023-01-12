Creativity is the name of the game with the cast of Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa.

Trey Mangum, Blavity/Shadow and Act’s managing editor, spoke with the cast of Mea Culpa about what it’s like to be a part of the film. Kelly Rowland, who plays the lead Mea, said that acting is another avenue in which she can be “extremely creative” and grow more in her artistry.

“This is a space in which I’m still a student…I think that you’re still a student in the things that you’re passionate about,” she said. “It’s definitely a space where I am uncomfortable, to be honest…and that’s actually the joy I feel in it too because it is new, it’s unfamiliar territory, it’s finding a groove in it and I think that’s really where you start to flex and grow your muscle and your strength and that’s what I want to do.”

“I love the film and TV space, I always have,” she continued. “I’ve always admired it, I’ve always admired actors and that they’re telling all these different stories and producing as well and everything that goes on screen, how it looks, how it tells a story within the story.”

Trevante Rhodes, who plays co-lead Zyair, also talked about creativity, saying how working with Perry again years after If Loving You Is Wrong was a welcome experience.

“It was great, I was very comfortable. Jumping on the set with Tyler felt like home, more than anything,” he said. “It gives you the opportunity to really be creative, do the things that you feel in the moment, which is, I think the best experience you could have on a set.”

Mea Culpa follows Mea, an attorney who is tasked with representing a man who is on trial for murder. But things get heated when Mea starts developing feelings for her client. According to the synopsis:

When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot… and dangerous.

Watch the full interview with the cast above. Mea Culpa is now streaming on Netflix.