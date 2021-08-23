Kelly Rowland is someone who recognizes the importance of Black-owned businesses, especially Black-owned eateries.

The singer and actress joined the Local Eats Better with Pepsi Program during National Black Business Month, which offers foodies a chance to have their own Pepsi ad and an honorary menu item.

One of Rowland’s fave eateries is Houston This Is It Soul Food. As a tribute to the actor, her favorite meal has been renamed the “Kelly Rowland.”

“A meal at Houston This Is It Soul Food isn’t just about the delicious food and drinks but the memories you create when you’re there,” Rowland said in a prior statement.

The honorary meal of peppered steak with rice and gravy, green beans, peach cobbler, and a fountain Pepsi can be enjoyed at both Houston This Is It Soul Food locations from Aug. 27 to Sept. 24.

There is a special place for the restaurant in the singer-actor’s heart. Of her life’s many wonderful memories, she said one of her favorite memories includes eating there after Sunday services.

“I have so many favorites, but one favorite is just having this nostalgic feeling of going back there after Sunday service and being able to just fellowship,” she told Blavity in an recent interview. “It’s community, it’s love. Of course, the food just takes it to another level. It’s just spaces and places like this that just really house love and community and where you belong, this sense of belonging. That’s why all of these spaces are so important.”

Having grown up surrounded by Black entrepreneurs like Tina Knowles, Rowland doesn’t shy away from supporting Black-owned businesses.

“She was the first Black woman I met with her own business. And from there, she introduced me to so many women and Black women with their own businesses, from lawyers and art curators and doctors, and just really amazing women. So I think that, for me, she was the first just entrepreneur that I met that just really wowed me,” Rowland said.

In 2022, Rowland supported LA-based Busy Baking, run by Re’Gine Terry, per AfroTech. Rowland said at the time that it was an easy decision to get behind the Black-owned company, which promotes a healthier lifestyle, because the products are delicious.

As someone who has supported Black-owned businesses for many years, Rowland advises owners to put in the hard work to reap the rewards.

“Yesterday, Emma Greed was on the Today show, and she was encouraging business owners, young business owners, Black or any color, to be honest. But she was just really encouraging young people to know that it takes the work,” she said. “So when you encourage a new generation, or just people who are really invested in starting new businesses — to remind them of the work and not to be afraid of the work and to dive into that part, because that’s the part that’s going to really pay off later,” she said.

Nominate your favorite local restaurant on PepsiLocalEats.com until Oct. 31.