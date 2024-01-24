We’ve seen how disastrously beef in the hip-hop community can end repeatedly. After a shooting at Drake’s Bridle Path mansion this week, there’s been a noticeable shift in the energy surrounding his feud with another legendary MC. While chatter around who the superior MC is, hip-hop heads and pop culture enthusiasts are still debating commentary around Kendrick Lamar’s wife’s ethnicity after her husband slandered Champagne Papi over his biracial identity.

Though she’s been in her partner’s life long before his rise to fame, and they’re only engaged, not married, Whitney Alford chooses to keep much of their relationship private. Still, we have learned a few interesting things about the Compton native since Lamar’s rise to fame, which you can read all about below.

Who Is Kendrick Lamar’s Wife?

(Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Like the To Pimp a Butterfly hitmaker, Alford was born and raised in Compton, where she attended Centennial High School with her man. They formed a friendship before dating, which is likely in part why they’ve been able to stick together for so long, even without exchanging vows. After grad, the California native earned a degree in Accounting in 2007, according to Celeb Ethnicity. Rather than pursuing a career in that field, Alford later got licensed in cosmetology from Make-up Designory in Burbank.

Since his early days as a lyricist in high school, the 37-year-old has been supporting Lamar, even providing background vocals on tracks like “King Kunta,” “Wesley’s Theory,” “Mother I Sober” and “Father Time.” It wasn’t until 2014 that she and K. Dot went public, attending the annual Grammy Awards together. The next year, they were engaged and have since quietly welcomed two children – Uzi and Enoch – both of whom appear on the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album cover.

What Ethnicity Is Whitney Alford?

Not much is known about Alford’s parents, but we can confirm that her father is Black and her mother is biracial, making her mixed. There has been some contention surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s wife’s ethnicity for nearly a decade now, dating back to 2015 when self-proclaimed “dark-skin activist” Rashida Marie Strober asserted that Alford is “too fair-skinned” to identify with the Black community. The post was eventually taken down due to backlash, but it hasn’t stopped the conversation around the color of her skin.

Why Is Alford’s Biracial Identity Relevant Amid Kendrick’s Beef With Drake?

From early on in his rap beef with Drizzy, Lamar has been taking shots at the Canadian, who has a White mother and Black father. “How many more fairytales about your life until we’ve had enough? / How many more Black features until you finally feel Black enough?” the West Coast spitter asked on “Euphoria.” “I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough… I even hate when you say the word ni**a, but that’s just me, I guess / Some shit just cringeworthy, it ain’t even gotta be deep, I guess,” K. Dot raps on the same song.

While listeners are standing behind Lamar, others are curious if he holds his wife to the standard, seeing as she’s biracial too. As one Twitter/X user pointed out, people in the latter category might be missing the point K. Dot was hoping to make. “People are missing what Kendrick was getting at. He’s looking not just at Drake being mixed. People take one thing and try and do a doctorial thesis over nothing. He was getting at Drake coming into the culture as an outsider. Making this about K. Dot’s wife is silly,” they wrote.

In response to “Euphoria,” Champagne Papi alleged that Alford had a child with Lamar’s friend, Dave Free, and that the Pulitzer Prize winner has put his hands on his wife. Regardless of what problems they might’ve faced over the years, the high school sweethearts know how to handle matters privately while praising one another in the public eye.

What Have Kendrick Lamar’s Wife and the MC Said About Each Other?

While chopping it up with Power 105.1, the “Humble” artist made it clear that he values long-term partnerships personally and professionally. “Everybody that’s been around me has been around since day one and I can’t change that. I don’t change for nobody. People that have been by your side — you’re supposed to honor that,” he said. Elsewhere, Lamar made it known even before putting a ring on Alford’s finger that they have a unique bond.

“When I asked Lamar, out of all the influential people on his speed dial, who in his life has the power to call him out, his answer was immediate: ‘One particular young lady,’ he said, referring to Alford. ‘She’s been here since day one,” Lizzy Goodman wrote in his New York Times Magazine profile. The next year, the father of two told Billboard, “I wouldn’t even call her my girl. That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

Kendrick Lamar’s wife doesn’t do press as much as him. Instead, the makeup artist uses social media to give us sneak peeks into their life together. “I choose to celebrate them for stepping up instead of stepping out, for providing, for assisting us women, for healing, for showing up physically and most importantly for showing up emotionally,” Alford praised her man on Father’s Day 2022.