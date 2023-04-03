Blavity reported that Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer at the Crown Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, early on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. She and several friends had visited the establishment that Friday for a private birthday party in one of the rooms on the ninth floor.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the teen’s death as an accident after she died from hypothermia and medications used to treat migraines and epilepsy.

In 2018, her mother, Teresa Martin, filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Crown Plaza Hotel, its third-party security company and the restaurant that frequently used the commercial freezer. The suit claimed staff were negligent in the teen’s death since no one initiated a search for Jenkins after she went missing, per Blavity.