The HBCU noted that the frameworks of the program still need to be discussed but that it will open a new opportunity for students to travel abroad.

“We still have details to work out in terms of the partnership, but you know, what we really hope is that our students have the opportunity to go and learn in Kenyan schools, and Kenyan students will have the opportunity here,” Spelman President Dr. Helene Gayle told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our faculty will have opportunities to do research together and really build out partnerships in this very important area of STEM and technology,” she said.

Ruto highlighted that the agreement follows in the footsteps of the “airlifts.” He referred to a program run between 1959 and 1963 during which hundreds of Kenyan students attended college in the United States. Barack Obama Sr. participated in the program at the time.