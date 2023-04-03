Kevin Hart’s plant-based fast-food chain, Hart House, abruptly closed all four locations in Southern California on Tuesday.
Hart House CEO Andy Cooper released a written statement to Eater Los Angeles, thanking everyone who supported the plant-based food chain since its inception in 2022.
“The response to the product has been incredible, and we thank our committed team, our customers, and our community partners for helping make the change we all craved, and for their unwavering support of Hart House,” the statement reads.
In 2020, the comedian announced his transition to a mostly plant-based diet and began collaborating with Cooper to create a fast-food restaurant offering healthier versions of favorites like chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and burgers. The chain also featured affordable prices, catering to customers seeking nutritious options without straining their budgets.
Hart House opened its first location in August 2022 in Westchester, near Los Angeles International Airport’s In-N-Out Burger. The second location followed in Monrovia in November 2022, and the third opened in University Park in June 2023, per Eater.
Blavity reported that Hart House opened its first drive-thru location in May 2023 on Sunset Boulevard, a popular street in Los Angeles known for its clubs, bars and nightlife scene. The main goal of Hart House was to make “craveable, sustainable and plant-forward food” more accessible to everyone.
“Since the inception of Hart House, it’s always been about creating a new option within fast food which is why I’m excited to bring Hart House to Hollywood,” Hart said in a statement. “At Hart House, we are in the business of making people feel good and I’m so proud of how fast we are growing and can’t wait until there are Hart House restaurants all across the nation.”
Hart House offered a range of menu options, including plant-based burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots, milkshakes, and gluten-free choices. All items are 100% plant-based and free from cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, and trans fats.
Food critic and TikTok influencer Keith Lee praised Hart House’s offerings, despite his general aversion to vegan cuisine. He mentioned that Hart had personally reached out to him to sample the menu, and he provided only positive feedback.
There are no additional details available regarding the closure of Hart House locations at this time.