Hart House CEO Andy Cooper released a written statement to Eater Los Angeles, thanking everyone who supported the plant-based food chain since its inception in 2022.

“The response to the product has been incredible, and we thank our committed team, our customers, and our community partners for helping make the change we all craved, and for their unwavering support of Hart House,” the statement reads.

In 2020, the comedian announced his transition to a mostly plant-based diet and began collaborating with Cooper to create a fast-food restaurant offering healthier versions of favorites like chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and burgers. The chain also featured affordable prices, catering to customers seeking nutritious options without straining their budgets.