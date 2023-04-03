According to The Jasmine Brand, the gospel artist appeared on a recent episode of Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, where he condemned the Christian community for endorsing the Republican presidential nominee despite his controversial statements before and after rising to political prominence.

“Sometimes when somebody acknowledges or says that they are Christian or represent their faith, everybody in the Christian community wants to jump on it. You also see that even in the white Christian community. If Donald Trump says that he’s a Christian, then all the evangelicals vote for him even though there are so many things about his life and lifestyle that are problematic to the Christian ideal,” Franklin, 54, said.