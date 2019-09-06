Michael Sumler, who was a longtime member of Kool & the Gang, has died in a car crash in Georgia‘s Cobb County.

According to Vibe, the 71-year-old star, also known as “Chicago Mike,” was driving on the highway around midnight on Saturday when he collided with another car and died at the scene. Shortly before the crash, Sumler held a concert at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton, Georgia, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“We are saddened by the death of musician Michael Sumler. ‘Chicago Mike’ contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities,” Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said in a statement, per Fox 5. “His style and energy added flare and excitement to Kool and the Gang for decades. The city of Mableton, council members and I join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss.”

What is the music industry saying about Michael Sumler’s death?

Adrian Meeks, head of Song Source Music Group, described the loss of Sumler as “devastating.”

“He always wanted to see other people succeed in the business that he’d been around most of all of his life,” Meeks told Fox 5. “He was the bridge, you know, for inspiring artists and songwriters and producers and musicians to the legends.”

“He’ll be dearly missed,” he added.

Greg Williams of Switch Entertainment also expressed his condolences, calling Sumler “one of these people God put on a planet to teach people how to act.”

“He was kind, he was thoughtful, he was intelligent, he was articulate and he was the life of the party,” Williams added, per Fox 5.

According to WBLS, Robert “Kool” Bell, the last surviving original member of Kool & The Gang, said “the stage won’t be the same without Mike.”

What were Michael Sumler’s notable accomplishments during his career with Kool & the Gang?

During his three decades with Kool & The Gang, Sumler stood out as the group’s electrifying hype man. He helped the group win two Grammys and seven American Music Awards while producing 31 gold and platinum albums, Billboard reported.

The group earned recognition for hits, including “Summer Madness,” “Get Down On It,” “Celebration” and “Ladies’ Night.”