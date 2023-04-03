Yo soy Boricua, pa’que tu lo sepas! (In English: I’m Boricua, just so you know!)
Actor and television personality La La Anthony interviewed reggaeton star Bad Bunny at the Met Gala Monday night, sparking social media reactions as users applauded and expressed surprise at her bilingual prowess.
A now-viral clip featuring La La, who was a red carpet correspondent for Vogue, and Bad Bunny circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the pair talking about their outfits and what it meant to the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer-rapper being co-chair at this year’s event.
“What excites you the most about being the co-chair this year? That is a big responsibility,” La La said in the 45-second clip.
Bad Bunny then shared his love for the Met Gala and its annual tradition while La La showcased her Spanglish skills to ensure viewers understood the gist of their conversation. Twitter users praised the former MTV VJ for interviewing Bad Bunny entirely in Spanish, despite occasional English interjections from the artist.
Some were taken aback, realizing for the first time that La La, whose maiden name is Vázquez, has Puerto Rican roots, adding an extra layer of cultural appreciation to their conversation.
“Lala interviewing Bad Bunny made me remember she’s Puerto Rican,” one user said as they shared the video.
“Lala and Bad Bunny’s interview on the #MetGala carpet just warmed my heart. We really need to give Lala her flowers for the decades worth of work she has done to represent Afro Latinos in media, “another wrote.
“I actually love this! I wish she would show more of this side of her,” a third user said.
Meanwhile, other users admired how Bad Bunny spoke Spanish throughout the interview and how La La understood him perfectly.
“Im so f**king happy Bad Bunny did his interview with Lala in Spanish because every other non-english speaker made themselves struggle through the interviews #MetGala2024,” one user said.
“Lala should always host the Met Gala red carpet! Her conversation with Bad Bunny in perfect Spanish while not putting pressure on him to speak English or Spanish and instead just talk to her put a smile on my face. A consummate professional she is,” another tweeted.
