A now-viral clip featuring La La, who was a red carpet correspondent for Vogue, and Bad Bunny circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the pair talking about their outfits and what it meant to the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer-rapper being co-chair at this year’s event.

“What excites you the most about being the co-chair this year? That is a big responsibility,” La La said in the 45-second clip.

Lala interviewing Bad Bunny made me remember she’s Puerto Rican pic.twitter.com/Uit7fq1IjY — Clarine (@BIGPIKLIZ) May 6, 2024

Bad Bunny then shared his love for the Met Gala and its annual tradition while La La showcased her Spanglish skills to ensure viewers understood the gist of their conversation. Twitter users praised the former MTV VJ for interviewing Bad Bunny entirely in Spanish, despite occasional English interjections from the artist.