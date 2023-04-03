Lauryn Hill recently made an appearance at Harvard University as part of the Ivy League’s speaker series. She participated in a roundtable discussion, where she spoke about the importance of finding community in the music industry.

Hill emphasized the importance of writing music that has personal significance.

“I find what I love, I find what I care about and then I write about that. I have mind and motion and need — combined. That’s what I do, which I’m sure all of you are doing. Purpose. Love. Passion. Connected,” Hill said during a roundtable discussion hosted on Friday, according to OkayPlayer.

She also spoke about the importance of finding one’s community as an artist. Hill said having people around is not only a healthy habit, but it can also help draw inspiration.

“You talk about community,” she said. “To me, community is huge. Curate a community, find a community. People who understand you — who get you. Who can appreciate, who can reflect you. Who can resonate. So you’re not in a vacuum. You can bounce ideas off of someone. They can also articulate appreciation. You can articulate appreciation back. I think these are very healthy and important things in the world.”

Lauryn Hill was spotted at Harvard University speaking to students about the importance of finding community, as she opened up about her approach to writing music. pic.twitter.com/mAm5uoqnO4 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 3, 2025

Lauryn Hill also spoke at Harvard in 2023

The artist gave a speech at the university in 2023 during the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, according to HotNewHipHop. At the time, Hill talked to students about her experiences in the music industry as a Black woman. She spoke about the importance of pushing for creative control.

Hill recently made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where she paid homage to the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, showcasing Black dandyism and tailoring. She also appeared on stage with Doechii earlier this year for a live performance of her 1998 single “Doo Wop (That Thing.)”