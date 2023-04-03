The “All My Life” artist, born Durk Derrick Banks, was taken into custody with Thursday night in Florida and is currently being held at the Broward County Jail, according to jail records obtained by USA Today. The 32-year-old is awaiting transfer to U.S. Marshalls.

The alleged plot targeted Georgia rapper Quando Rando’s cousin, who was killed in 2022, CBS News reported.

Durk’s arrest comes hours after five people were arrested on murder-for-hire charges linked to the artist. As USA Today reported, “prosecutors claim all five people — named Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston — have ties to Banks’ hip-hop group ‘Only The Family.'”

Authorities believe their motive was retaliation for the 2020 murder of Chicago rapper King Von.

Blavity reported that Von, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was a signed artist under Durks’ Only The Family label. He was shot and killed outside of a club in Atlanta.

As USA Today reported, he was killed “during an argument between two groups of men that ‘escalated to gunfire,’ per an Atlanta Police Department statement at the time.

Lil Durk released the track “The Voice” in honor of King Von in 2020.