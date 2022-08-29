Lil Jon‘s new music is here, but it’s not what anyone would expect. The Grammy winner dropped his new guided meditation album, Manifest Abundance: Affirmations For Personal Growth, to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month.
Manifest Abudance is his second meditation album. Following Usher’s Super Bowl performance in early February, Lil Jon released Total Meditation, which he worked on with producer and best-selling author Kabir Sehgal.
Manifest Abundance features nine guided meditations to help listeners through several aspects of life. There are meditations for positivity, health, love and abundance. If a listener is unsure what they need, there is a track for manifesting anything.
At 52, Lil Jon embraces the peace of a calmer life through meditation. To celebrate the album’s release earlier this month, Lil Jon teamed up with Natural Vitality to help raise awareness of the importance of mental health and well-being.
Blavity spoke with Lil Jon about the practice that has impacted his life and career and why he wants everyone to know there is no wrong way to meditate.
You’ve teamed up with Natural Vitality to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. How do you feel supplements aid in one’s mental health journey?
LJ: Taking supplements for your mental health is about taking care of yourself. Natural Vitality’s supplements help you relax and wind down, which can help support a balanced mood, ease tension, and calm your mind, especially before bed. It’s like giving your brain the boost to handle whatever life throws you!
How did you first become interested in meditation and mindfulness practices?
Lil Jon: When I turned 50 and started looking at my personal life and all that… I started meditating and saying affirmations daily to get me back into a positive mindset. It helped to ground me and get me through that period of stress. I would start every day with a cup of ginger tea, go outside, sit in my pyramid and meditate, saying my affirmations.
How have meditation and affirmations helped you grow as a person, artist and entrepreneur?
LJ: I’ve accomplished a lot in my career already, but I truly felt like there was something else I was also meant to be doing. As I thought about it after recording these projects, I realized that maybe I was supposed to be helping people by sharing my story and spreading knowledge and positivity into the world, and that’s exactly what these projects have done for people!
What was your creative process like when crafting this album compared to your typical music projects?
LJ: Kabir Sehgal and I talked about what we wanted to do. We started putting the scripts together, and we got together at my home studio in Atlanta and recorded six or seven albums worth of stuff in just a couple of days. These meditation albums are an experience that I hope fans will get something from to help relieve them a little of their stress, anxiety and grief.
How do you think meditation or quiet mindfulness is beneficial to people?
LJ: Meditation is amazing! It’s all about getting your mind right. When you take the time to meditate — even if it’s only for one minute — you’re giving yourself a break. It’s like hitting pause on all the outside noise for a moment. Meditation can reduce stress, boost your mood, and make you more focused. When you’re mindful, you’re present in the moment and at peace.
What advice can you give someone new to meditation and in that space of learning to make it work for them?
LJ: If you’re new to meditation and tryin’ to make it work for you, just know there’s no wrong way to do it. Meditation is all about tuning into yourself and finding your inner peace. Find a comfy spot, clear your mind, and try letting go of the noise. Start with your breathing. Don’t stress about doing it “right.” There’s no wrong way to meditate — it’s your time, your space. Be present in that one moment.