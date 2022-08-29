Lil Jon‘s new music is here, but it’s not what anyone would expect. The Grammy winner dropped his new guided meditation album, Manifest Abundance: Affirmations For Personal Growth, to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month.

Manifest Abudance is his second meditation album. Following Usher’s Super Bowl performance in early February, Lil Jon released Total Meditation, which he worked on with producer and best-selling author Kabir Sehgal.

Manifest Abundance features nine guided meditations to help listeners through several aspects of life. There are meditations for positivity, health, love and abundance. If a listener is unsure what they need, there is a track for manifesting anything.

At 52, Lil Jon embraces the peace of a calmer life through meditation. To celebrate the album’s release earlier this month, Lil Jon teamed up with Natural Vitality to help raise awareness of the importance of mental health and well-being.

Blavity spoke with Lil Jon about the practice that has impacted his life and career and why he wants everyone to know there is no wrong way to meditate.