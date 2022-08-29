Lil Jon returns to HGTV with his hit renovation show, Lil Jon Wants To Do What? The Grammy-winning artist is back with acclaimed designer Anitra Mecadon to take skeptical homeowners out of their design comfort zones. This time, he and Mecadon promise bigger and bolder home transformations with his unique flair and her eye for design.

Turns out, Lil Jon’s journey from slinging records to slinging hammers all started due to his own housing catastrophe.

“I was living in California [at the time] but still have my home in Atlanta. One day, a pipe burst on the top level of my house. It flooded it for about a week, so we had to gut it and redo the inside of the house,” he said in an exclusive interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act Unscripted.

While pondering what to do with his home, Lil Jon ran across Mecadon’s television show Mega D and liked her style. He reached out to have her work on his renovations and realized they had undeniable chemistry. The two began the groundwork for the series and landed a production deal with North South Productions that got the greenlight from HGTV.