Lil Nas X posted several clips from a hospital bed on Monday evening. The artist said he’s experiencing temporary paralysis on one side of his face.

“This is me doing a full smile right now by the way,” Lil Nas X said in a video posted on social media. “It’s like what the f***. Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f***. Ah! Oh my God.”

He recorded himself wearing a hospital gown and baseball cap while he showed both sides of his face.

“We normal over here. We get crazy over here,” he added in an Instagram Story, People reported.

He then followed up on his initial posts and said he was “OK,” while asking his fans to “stop being sad,” according to the BBC.

“I’mma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it,” Lil Nas X said, indicating that the condition is only temporary.

Lil Nas X did not disclose what caused the condition. It could be Bell’s Palsy or Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — which are two temporary conditions tied to partial paralysis of the face. Many fans have commented on his posts, suspecting that he may have the latter.

Justin Bieber previously had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and had to cancel some of his 2022 tour dates. He eventually fully recovered.

Lil Nas X has been promoting his EP titled Days Before Dreamboy, which dropped last month. The eight-track project precedes the drop of his forthcoming studio album. The artist said he has been taking a different approach to making music.

“I wanna be myself more than ever this era. I want to be completely free out there, only doing the things that I wanna do. If I do not want to do it, I’m not doing it,” he told People in March.

“If I don’t want be there, I’m not gonna be there,” Lil Nas X added. “I think it’s more important than ever to really stand in myself and my power and recognize where I’m taking my energy and where I don’t want to take it.”