The parents of an 11-year-old who died by suicide have filed a lawsuit against the school district two years after his death. They allege his teacher was bullying him and told other students to join in on the bullying.

Louis Johnson III, also known as LJ, died by suicide on April 27, 2023 at 11-years-old. His parents, Tyka Johnson and Louis Johnson Jr., filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Marion County School Board in Ocala, FL, last week, according to People.

After his death, they distributed flyers at the school for suicide prevention. At the time, the flyers included allegations that Donna White, their son’s fifth-grade teacher, contributed to bullying. The teacher’s contract was not renewed after 24 students said she would often make students cry in the classroom during an investigation conducted in 2023.

Louis Johnson III’s parents say his teacher bullied him

They said that White “constantly, consistently and relentlessly publicly humiliated minor child [LJ] in front of his peers, calling him ‘stupid’ and ridiculing him in front of his classmates on several occasions over the span of months,” according to the lawsuit. They are also alleging that she would “recruit other students to ridicule” LJ and tell them to agree with comments that he was “stupid” and “didn’t know anything.”

His parents are asking for a jury trial

The parents added that they reported these incidents to the school board but negligence led to their son’s suicide; they’re also asking for a trial by jury.

After his death, LJ’s family created a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses.

“LJ was the youngest of four and so full of potential and promise. He loved the beach, catching crabs, making TikTok recipes and was a huge advocate for the homeless. If he saw a homeless person, he immediately said ‘dad, we gotta pray for that person,'” the page reads. “Since moving to Florida, LJ battled with bullying. He gave up his fight and took his own life.”