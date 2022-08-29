The 26-year-old’s mother, Yolanda George, and family claimed it was a known fact among her son’s circle of friends that he didn’t know how to swim. She shared in an interview with KTLA that she learned of the incident from a female friend of his who witnessed the physical assault.

“A friend of his called and she was hysterical crying. She told me that Chris has fell into the lake and he had been underwater for 10 minutes or so,” she told the news station.