50 Cent has officially launched G-Unit Studios, his latest media venture, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Grammy-winning artist said in a statement that the newest addition is an expansion of his G-Unit Film & Television company and part of his continuing effort to provide a platform for “compelling stories.”
“From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told,” 50 Cent told Billboard. “Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation.”
The 48-year-old rapper described Shreveport as “a beacon of inspiration and creativity.” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux also expressed his excitement as he talked more about the impact G-Unit Studios will make on the city.
“We are thrilled that G-Unit Studios will plant its roots in Shreveport,” Arceneaux told Billboard. “This city’s rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”
As the city held a special ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the opening of G-Unit Studios, Arceneaux declared April 18 as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Day.
“Ladies, gentlemen, Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the wonderful people of Shreveport, it is an honor for me to stand before you here today,” 50 Cent said at the ceremony, per Shreveport Times. “As someone who’s always believed in the transformative power of music, film and television I’m really excited to show you the expansion of film and television through G-Unit Studio right here in Shreveport.”
The media mogul made an agreement with the city, leasing his studio for 30 years with a yearly rate of $2,400, Shreveport Times reported.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” 50 Cent said, adding that the G-Unit Studios will resemble the Tyler Perry studio in Atlanta.
G-Unit Film & Television Inc. has produced several hit projects since launching in 2005. One of its most notable productions is the Starz TV series Power. 50 Cent has also produced BMF and Power spinoffs Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and Power Book II: Ghost.