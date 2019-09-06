50 Cent has officially launched G-Unit Studios, his latest media venture, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Grammy-winning artist said in a statement that the newest addition is an expansion of his G-Unit Film & Television company and part of his continuing effort to provide a platform for “compelling stories.”

“From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told,” 50 Cent told Billboard. “Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation.”