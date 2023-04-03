The Real Prodigys were founded as part of the nonprofit Hiphop N2 Learning. According to the Courier Journal, the program was started by NyRee Clayton-Taylor, who serves JCPS’s academic instructional coach, and her husband Antonio Taylor, to help students with self-expression, according to the Courier Journal.

“Music is their language,” Taylor told We Are Teachers, explaining that the video was the students’ idea. “This is how they tell their stories, and we couldn’t be prouder of them for expressing themselves in such a powerful way about real issues that affect their lives.”

“Where My Bus At” highlights the budget cuts made to school bus routes. In April 2024, the county board of education voted to remove most school bus routes, with only Western High School and Central High School in JCPS being served.

“I don’t want the kids at any of our schools to suffer but we are making them suffer today if we don’t do something about it and it would be wholly negligent when our transportation department is telling us they need a decision to get this right next year,” James Craig from Jefferson County Board of Education said, according to Spectrum News 1.