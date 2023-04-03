“This is a dream come true,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I want to thank all my teammates, from Arizona State to LSU. You’re my brothers. You work so hard every day, inspiring me to be my best.”

The 22-year-old received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 total points. He went against fellow quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. from Washington and Bo Nix from Oregon, as well as Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.