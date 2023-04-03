LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was awarded the Heisman Trophy during a Saturday night ceremony at New York City’s Lincoln Center. The distinction recognizes him as the best college football player in the country.
“This is a dream come true,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I want to thank all my teammates, from Arizona State to LSU. You’re my brothers. You work so hard every day, inspiring me to be my best.”
The 22-year-old received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 total points. He went against fellow quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. from Washington and Bo Nix from Oregon, as well as Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly congratulated him on the accomplishment.
“Proud of That Kid!” he wrote under a photograph of both of them at the ceremony posted on Instagram.
Last week, Kelly took to social media to extend his congratulations to Daniels for winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which recognized him as best quarterback.
“I’m grateful to be your coach and have a front seat to watch the best player in college football,” Kelly wrote.
Daniels is the third football player from LSU to receive the Heisman Trophy. Joe Burrow received the distinction in 2019 and Billy Cannon took it home in 1959. This season, the quarterback accumulated 4,946 yards of offense and 50 total touchdowns, according to Deadline.
He began his collegiate career at Arizona State University as a four-star recruit. He played three seasons before transferring to LSU in 2022. Daniels has become one of the top athletes in the country and is included in the top 10 NIL rankings. His valuation is currently estimated to be $1.6 million, through deals with Beats by Dre, Urban Outfitters and Powerade.