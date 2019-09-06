Luigi Mangione appeared in a New York City court on Friday as he faces charges in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. While Mangione attended his hearing, dozens of his supporters gathered outside the courthouse, wearing “Free Luigi” apparel and holding signs demanding justice.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, one of Mangione’s attorneys, received loud cheers from the crowd as she entered the courtroom. Public support for Mangione has also extended beyond the courthouse—an anonymous group recently projected the phrase “Free Luigi” onto a New York City building. Speaking to CNN, the group stated that their goal is to ensure Mangione receives a fair trial.

Frustration With UnitedHealthcare Fuels Public Backlash

Mangione’s case has sparked larger conversations about UnitedHealthcare, as some of his supporters claim they have struggled with denied insurance claims. As frustration with the company has grown, its CEO, Thompson, was fatally shot on Dec. 4 while walking to an annual investor conference at a Manhattan hotel.

After authorities identified Mangione as a suspect in the shooting, his supporters launched efforts to fund his legal defense.

Mangione Indicted on 11 Counts, Pleads Not Guilty

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Mangione on 11 counts, and he has pleaded not guilty to state charges. However, he has not yet entered a plea on federal murder charges. His charges include one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and multiple charges related to weapons and forgery.

Defense Challenges Evidence as Prosecution Lays Out Case

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors presented a range of evidence, including body camera footage, surveillance videos, police reports, cellphone data, autopsy reports, and forensic files.

Agnifilo, however, argued that officers violated Mangione’s constitutional rights by seizing his belongings during his arrest in Pennsylvania.

“I think there is a very, very serious search issue in this material,” Agnifilo told CNN. “There might be evidence that might be suppressed in this case.”

Mangione’s legal team is expected to file motions challenging aspects of the prosecution’s case in the coming weeks. His next hearing is scheduled for June 26, where the court may consider potential evidentiary disputes and pretrial motions.