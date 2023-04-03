Happy Lunar New Year!
This ancient Chinese festival is a time to put everything from the previous year in the past and look forward to all that will come in the new year. For those who participate in this two-week celebration, keeping an open mind with a positive attitude is essential as we say goodbye to the year of the wood dragon and embrace the year of the snake in 2025.
Like the Western New Year, people use this time to set new resolutions and goals while also leaning on astrology, the universe and other spiritual practices to understand how the months ahead will unfold in all areas of their lives. According to CNN, the 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar is represented by a cycle of 12 animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig, in this specific order.
A person’s zodiac animal is determined by their birth year, which means those born on or after the first day of the lunar calendar in 2025 will identify with the Snake sign. Some will also rely on the complex sexagenary cycle comprising 10 heavenly stems and 12 earthly branches.
Each year, a heavenly stem (one of five elements) is paired with an earthly branch (one of the 12 zodiac animals). In 2025, the heavenly stem will be “Yi” (Yin Wood), and the earthly branch will be “Si” (Snake), making it the Year of the Wood Snake.
“In 2024, the Yang Wood Dragon Year was a time of becoming soil and rebirth for many of us,” Hong Kong-based feng shui consultant Thierry Chow told CNN.
Here’s what to expect from the 12 Chinese animal zodiac signs during the Year of the Wood Snake, according to CNN, People and Marca.
Snake
The Snake has eight birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025.
The Year of the Snake will bring significant changes in areas like love, work, health and family to those born under this sign.
Horse
The Horse has seven birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002 and 2014.
In 2025, the Year of the Horse brings increased attraction and love, with singles meeting new people and couples enhancing their relationships.
Sheep
The Sheep has seven birth years represent the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015.
In 2025, the Year of the Snake sparks wanderlust for those born in the Year of the Sheep, encouraging getaways and relaxation.
Despite a heavy workload in April, July and October, March, May and June are ideal for breaks, with self-care and wellness being key priorities.
Monkey
The Monkey has seven birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004 and 2016.
This year, the Monkey can expect an even better year with the Snake as a secret friend, bringing karmic benefits and enhancing opportunities, though challenges may arise. April, May and December are ideal for collaboration, while February, May, August and November require heightened awareness to overcome obstacles.
Rooster
Th Rooster has seven birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 and 2017.
In 2025, those born in the Year of the Rooster can expect another year of growth and harmony as a supporter of the Snake, building on their popularity from 2024. During this time, its ideal to focus on expanding influence, but be selective with collaborations, especially in February, June and November, while staying focused and undistracted by envy or gossip.
Dog
The Dog has seven birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018.
After a series of challenges in 2024, those born in the Year of the Dog can look forward to a year of rebuilding and growth in 2025. They have an opportunity to create a solid foundation to create their dream lives. The Dog is encouraged to embrace support from others and manage their time and energy wisely, particularly in April and July when workloads may increase.
Pig
The Pig has seven birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007 and 2019.
For those born in the Year of the Pig, 2025 will be a transformative year filled with breakthroughs and significant life changes, as they face conflict with the Snake. Embrace major shifts, whether it’s moving, starting a family or changing careers, and prepare for frequent travel in May, September and November, with life-altering experiences ahead.
Rat
The Rat has seven birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020.
The Year of the Snake will present opportunities for the Rat, but also emotional challenges. However, it will be a time for the Rat to regain its self-esteem and emerge as a generator of creative work, per Marca.
Ox
The Ox has eight birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021.
For the Ox, the Year of the Snake brings harmony and financial stability, but it will be important to work on flexibility to successfully adapt to changing circumstances.
Tiger
The Tiger has eight birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022.
For the Tiger, the Year of the Snake will require careful planning as they will encounter significant changes and opportunities. With extensive energy, the Tiger will be empowered to achieve ambitious goals.
Rabbit
The Rabbit has eight birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023.
For the Rabbit, 2025 will be a year of “return of the light,” where adaptability and a need for change is essential.
Dragon
The Dragon has seven birth years represented in the 2025 Lunar New Year calendar horoscope: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000 and 2012.
For the Dragon, expect a year of changes that will promote personal and professional goals to be achieved.