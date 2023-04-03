Like the Western New Year, people use this time to set new resolutions and goals while also leaning on astrology, the universe and other spiritual practices to understand how the months ahead will unfold in all areas of their lives. According to CNN, the 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar is represented by a cycle of 12 animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig, in this specific order.

A person’s zodiac animal is determined by their birth year, which means those born on or after the first day of the lunar calendar in 2025 will identify with the Snake sign. Some will also rely on the complex sexagenary cycle comprising 10 heavenly stems and 12 earthly branches.

Each year, a heavenly stem (one of five elements) is paired with an earthly branch (one of the 12 zodiac animals). In 2025, the heavenly stem will be “Yi” (Yin Wood), and the earthly branch will be “Si” (Snake), making it the Year of the Wood Snake.

“In 2024, the Yang Wood Dragon Year was a time of becoming soil and rebirth for many of us,” Hong Kong-based feng shui consultant Thierry Chow told CNN.

Here’s what to expect from the 12 Chinese animal zodiac signs during the Year of the Wood Snake, according to CNN, People and Marca.