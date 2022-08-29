The San Antonio-based entrepreneur has multiple passions he wants to pursue, according to Business Insider. Driving for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft offers its chauffeurs the freedom to make money on their terms, which means they pick their work schedule.

Since the veteran heard from other nonactive servicemen who are diagnosed with PTSD that building friendships is something they struggle with, being a driver caught his attention. He saw it as a hassle-free job that included the opportunity to constantly interact with people — something that would be beneficial to him following his time in the armed forces.