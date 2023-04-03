Christian rock radio station K-LOVE confirmed Friday that the “Overcomer” singer, whose full name was Mandisa Lynn Hundley, died at her home on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. Her cause of death remains unknown.

“Even more than her music, the Platinum-selling singer will forever be known for her huge heart and sincerity,” the radio station said in a statement regarding her passing.

K-LOVE Chief Media Officer David Pierce also shared his thoughts on the singer and how she spoke out about her struggles in life while encouraging others to do the same.