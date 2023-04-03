American Idol alum and Grammy Award-winning Christian music singer Mandisa has died at 47.
Christian rock radio station K-LOVE confirmed Friday that the “Overcomer” singer, whose full name was Mandisa Lynn Hundley, died at her home on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. Her cause of death remains unknown.
“Even more than her music, the Platinum-selling singer will forever be known for her huge heart and sincerity,” the radio station said in a statement regarding her passing.
K-LOVE Chief Media Officer David Pierce also shared his thoughts on the singer and how she spoke out about her struggles in life while encouraging others to do the same.
“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” Pierce said.
He continued, “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”
The Daily Mail reported that Mandisa was a native of Citrus Heights, California. She studied vocal jazz at American River College in Sacramento and music at Fisk University in Tennessee.
Mandisa rose to fame as a contestant in Season 5 of American Idol in 2006, where she respectfully clapped back at judge Simon Cowell for making fat-shaming remarks about her during the competition series.
“What I want to say to you is that, yes, you hurt me, and I cried, and it was painful, it really was. But I want you to know that I’ve forgiven you and that you don’t need someone to apologize in order to forgive somebody,” Mandisa told Cowell later in the season about the incident.
Mandisa released her debut album, True Beauty, in 2007. Several years later, she released her album Overcomer and earned a Grammy for best contemporary Christian music album, marking her as a prominent singer in gospel music.
Despite her musical success, Mandisa grappled with challenges in other aspects of her life.
In a 2017 interview with ABC News, Mandisa revealed that she struggled with depression and considered suicide.
According to Page Six, she released her memoir Out of the Dark, where she spoke candidly about her mental health issues and her trauma after being raped as a teenager.