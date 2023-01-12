Lionel Richie takes a look at a contestant who could easily be mistaken as his son in this exclusive clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of American Idol.

Garrison Bennett on ‘American Idol’

Richie and fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan meet Garrison Bennett, who looks shockingly like a younger Richie. He also has the singing chops to back it up, auditioning with Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.”

Check out the clip below to see how Richie and the judges react to Bennett’s audition.

American Idol is in its seventh season at ABC and 21st season overall (the series originally debuted and ran on Fox) before making the jump to ABC). In Sunday’s episode, the judges and host Ryan Seacrest round out their final day of auditions in which the stakes couldn’t be higher. The aspiring singers hope to get the coveted three “yes” votes to go on to Hollywood Week.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC and is available on Hulu and on demand the following day.