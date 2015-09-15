It was only right that the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, ended her 2023 holiday tour in New York City with a big bang and another set of surprise guests.

The music icon took to the stage at Madison Square Garden to wrap the Merry Christmas One and All! tour, returning to the Big Apple nearly 10 days after she performed at the arena for her first New York City show of the run. The sold-out night wrapped 16 tour dates that first kicked off in mid-November. The tour itself is a second iteration of a shorter Christmas tour she did last year, the Merry Christmas to All! tour, which had two shows a piece in Toronto and New York City.

Carey performed several Christmas songs from both of her holiday albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You, running tracks like through her Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” her versions of staple holiday tunes like “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” and newer jams like “Oh Santa!”

At the first New York City show, she brought out Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to perform their trio edition of “Oh Santa!” that first dropped for Apple TV+’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. Fans anticipated another special guest for this show, and it was none other than Busta Rhymes, as they performed their classic, “I Know What You Want.”

Her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, also joined their mother for several parts during the show. Moroccan rapped his verse to “Here Comes Santa Claus” which he previously debuted earlier in the tour, while Monroe played the guitar and sang a cover of “Christmas Wrapping,” She later came back out during the show to duet “Jesus Born on this Day.”

Giving vocals and high camp as only she could do, Carey effortlessly impressed the ravenous MSG crowd with crisp vocals and her diva energy, having her “glam squad” come on stage to give her a refresh every so often.

If you weren’t ready for Christmas…there was no choice to be in the spirit after this.