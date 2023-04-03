Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., held a town hall outside Atlanta on Tuesday that quickly escalated when police removed several protesters by force for disrupting the event.
The New York Times reported that Greene, a loyal backer of President Donald Trump, held the town hall at the Acworth Community Center in Cobb County, Georgia, where she was interrupted almost immediately after taking the stage.
Greene holds town hall meeting outside Atlanta
A man identified as Andrew Russell Nelms of Atlanta stood up and began yelling, booing and jeering at the congresswoman. Nelms was escorted out by police and dragged from the room as Greene‘s supporters stood and clapped.
“I can’t breathe!” he shouted as officers told him to put his hands behind his back. They also used a stun gun on him twice, per The New York Times.
Greene kicked off the meeting as police removed multiple protesters from the room.
“Well, welcome everyone,” Greene said. “Thank you, thank you to our great police officers. … This is not a political rally. This is not a protest. If you stand up and want to protest, if you want to shout and chant, we will have you removed, just like that man was thrown out.”
Greene continued her speech, claiming the Democratic Party was known for violence when another man interrupted her. “Go!” she said as officers tased the man for refusing to cooperate and leave the meeting, according to ABC News and a video obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.
“This is a peaceful town hall. Now this is a peaceful town hall, ladies and gentlemen, this should not have to happen,” Greene said in response, per ABC News.
During the town hall, Greene accused the media of “trying to defend an illegal alien that is a member of MS-13 that was deported to his home country, El Salvador. That is shameful and that should never happen,” she said, referring to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, of Maryland.
Blavity reported that the Trump administration deported 29-year-old Garcia in early April, describing it as an “administrative error” as he was sent to a prison in El Salvador.
Although Garcia has protected legal status, the administration alleges he has ties to local gangs and has refused to bring him back to the United States. There have been multiple updates in Garcia’s case, the most recent being the President of El Salvador refusing to return him to the States.
Another protester heckled Greene, and she responded: “Bye. Just like that illegal alien,” she said, referring to Garcia and his immigration status.
Police said six attendees were removed from the event without incident. Three others were arrested, including two people who were stunned with a Taser, according to ABC News.