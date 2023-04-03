The New York Times reported that Greene, a loyal backer of President Donald Trump, held the town hall at the Acworth Community Center in Cobb County, Georgia, where she was interrupted almost immediately after taking the stage.

Greene holds town hall meeting outside Atlanta

A man identified as Andrew Russell Nelms of Atlanta stood up and began yelling, booing and jeering at the congresswoman. Nelms was escorted out by police and dragged from the room as Greene‘s supporters stood and clapped.

“I can’t breathe!” he shouted as officers told him to put his hands behind his back. They also used a stun gun on him twice, per The New York Times.