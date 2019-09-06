Marlon Wayans is opening about his reaction to learning that his oldest child, Kai, is transgender. Speaking to People, Wayans said he went “from defiance to acceptance.”

“It took me all of a week, and in that week I grew the most that I ever did in my life,” Wayans told People. “You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love. At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.”