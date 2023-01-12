Him, the next Jordan Peele-produced horror film starring Marlon Wayans, has a release date and has added new cast members.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the football-set horror film will come to theaters Sept. 19, 2025 from Universal and Monkeypaw Productions. Directed by Justin Tipping from a Blacklist script by Limetown creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie,

Wayans plays a football legend who starts training an up-and-coming athlete (Tyriq Withers). The training–and possibly the start of the horror–takes place at the legend’s “isolated compound.” Earlier this year, the film was called GOAT, aka “greatest of all time.” Neither name gives much insight as to what kind of horrors are in store for the audience, but Him gives a greater ominous feeling.

New cast members have also been announced for the project. The film also stars Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack in their feature film debuts. Also starring are Tim Heidecker, Jim Jeffries and Julia Fox.

Executive producers include David Kern and Monkeypaw Productions’ Kate Oh. Monkeypaw Productions’ Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal Watson produce with Peele.

Him might be the film that was initially pushed off of the 2024 release schedule. As Shadow and Act reported December 2023, a Monkeypaw film was originally set for Christmas 2024. But because of the Hollywood strikes, the film would be moved to a then-unspecified date.