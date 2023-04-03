The death threats have caused safety concerns for Sapp

Sapp is the senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas. In 2003, he founded Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he pastored alongside his late wife, Dr. MaLinda Prince Sapp, until she died of colon cancer in 2010, according to Magic 104.9.

After nearly 20 years as a solo parent, the 58-year-old said social media backlash and death threats have placed a strain on his family.

“When you have millions of followers, you don’t have time to read all the comments, but my children do,” Sapp said. “They are afraid. I’m their only parent. I’m a widower. They’re afraid for my safety, so now we have to update and increase security — all the things I’ve never had to do before.”

The fury began when a viral clip of Sapp speaking before a congregation at the 109th Pentecostal Assemblies for the World Convention in Baltimore resurfaced recently, nearly a year after the event, which occurred in July, according to USA Today and Blavity.