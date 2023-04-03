It seems Iconic R&B singer Mary J. Blige might be thinking about finalizing her career in music soon.
During an interview with People magazine ahead of her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, the “Be Without You” singer revealed that she’s working on creating new music for what might be the last album of her career.
“I’m actually in the studio right now recording more music, and I’m having fun. I’m having fun no matter what happens,” Blige said during the interview before revealing, “It’s probably my last studio album.”
Following the interviewer’s shock at her statement, she laughed and replied, “Everybody says that. I mean, OK. I guess it’s not then.”
“Nah, I’ve been doing it for a while,” the living legend continued. “I love it, I enjoy it, and it might be the last studio album. It might be.”
On Sunday, the New York native was announced as an inductee in the 2024 class of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which wrote, “The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige’s anthems of resilience & empowerment have inspired a legion of loyal fans – particularly women – while influencing virtually every R&B artist of the last twenty years.”
“Beyond Grateful!!!!!! This is incredible!!! God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!!!! @rockhall #rockhall2024 🤩🥲🥲🥲🚀🚀 🚀 🚀🚀🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽” Blige wrote alongside a short video montage of her nearly 40-year career.
