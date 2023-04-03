During an interview with People magazine ahead of her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, the “Be Without You” singer revealed that she’s working on creating new music for what might be the last album of her career.

“I’m actually in the studio right now recording more music, and I’m having fun. I’m having fun no matter what happens,” Blige said during the interview before revealing, “It’s probably my last studio album.”

Following the interviewer’s shock at her statement, she laughed and replied, “Everybody says that. I mean, OK. I guess it’s not then.”

“Nah, I’ve been doing it for a while,” the living legend continued. “I love it, I enjoy it, and it might be the last studio album. It might be.”