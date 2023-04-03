Master P’s son Mercy Miller set a historic record during a basketball game at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. The 18-year-old scored 68 points in a Monday night game. Bud Fabian set the previous record in 1969, who had scored 66 points.
“Everything was happening kind of in the flow of the game and then we had a really explosive third quarter,” coach Matt Sargeant told the Los Angeles Times. “He had 30 in the third quarter, so at that point it was like, ‘Oh, wait a second, he has a chance to do this. We should help support him.’”
Miller helped Notre Dame win the CIF Division I state title last season and averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. This season, he improved to 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists per game.
“We had 31 assists as a team,” Sargeant said. “This wasn’t like he’s at the top of the key shooting three-pointers. This was like everyone was kind of in on moving that ball to find him when he was open.”
“It was a team achievement to help one player have a special moment,” he added.
Miller recently signed a letter of intent with the University of Houston last month. Sergeant said described him as “an extremely high-character kid, straight-A student and extremely hard worker.”