Miller helped Notre Dame win the CIF Division I state title last season and averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. This season, he improved to 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists per game.

“We had 31 assists as a team,” Sargeant said. “This wasn’t like he’s at the top of the key shooting three-pointers. This was like everyone was kind of in on moving that ball to find him when he was open.”

“It was a team achievement to help one player have a special moment,” he added.