Megan Thee Stallion has scored a legal win as she can continue her defamation case against blogger Milagro Cooper.

Meg is fighting back after defending herself against a smear campaign. In October, she sued Cooper, also known as Milagro Gramz, for launching a “coordinated campaign of smear and harassment” after Tory Lanez shot her in the foot on July 12, 2020.

Cooper filed a motion to dismiss Megan’s lawsuit in November, claiming she made “dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations.” Rolling Stone reported that Florida Southern District Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga ruled that Cooper maintained a “reckless disregard for the truth” in her posts about the rapper and could not use her media personality persona to avoid charges as the “allegations … depict a campaign, not journalism.”

On Friday, Altonaga granted in part and denied in part Cooper’s motion, allowing Meg’s case to continue and writing, “Defendant downplays these allegations [of defamation and acting out of ‘pure hatred,’] arguing that ‘spite’ and a failure to investigate do not establish actual malice.”

“But Plaintiff’s claims extend far beyond mere negligence — they paint a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy her reputation. That is more than enough to satisfy the pleading standard,” she added.

According to the court order, Megan Thee Stallion has until Feb. 18 to file an amended complaint.