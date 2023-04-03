In an exclusive interview with Billboard, the 29-year-old discussed her relationship with Nicki Minaj and the rap feud that sparked widespread debate over who delivered the best bars and comebacks.

“I still to this day don’t know what the problem is,” Megan revealed, going on to say she doesn’t “even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

Hip-hop rivalries are a notable aspect of the music industry, and according to Megan, if someone mentions her in diss tracks, it means she is making an impact in the rap game.