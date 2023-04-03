Amid a successful ‘Hot Girl’ year, marked by a major tour, a new album, and a fitness gear line, Megan Thee Stallion also had a notable rap feud with Nicki Minaj, which heated up earlier this year. The ongoing conflict has left the Houston hottie confused about the situation and how it began.
In an exclusive interview with Billboard, the 29-year-old discussed her relationship with Nicki Minaj and the rap feud that sparked widespread debate over who delivered the best bars and comebacks.
“I still to this day don’t know what the problem is,” Megan revealed, going on to say she doesn’t “even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”
Hip-hop rivalries are a notable aspect of the music industry, and according to Megan, if someone mentions her in diss tracks, it means she is making an impact in the rap game.
“If people feel like I’m somebody to aim at, then I must be pretty high up if you’re reaching up at me,” she said. “I must be some kind of competition. That makes me feel good. That makes me feel like I could rap because if I wasn’t the s**t, y’all wouldn’t be worried about me.”
Blavity reported that the viral feud began in January when Megan Thee Stallion released the single ‘Hiss’ from her self-titled album. The track included lyrics about Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.
Megan addressed those who wronged her in the lyrics while referencing Megan’s Law, which pertains to public notification about sex offenders. Minaj then responded on Instagram Live with a then-unreleased track, “Big Foot,” taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion’s injured foot she sustained in a shooting that involved rapper Tory Lanez.
“Bad b***h, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,’” Minaj said on the track.
Prior to the release of “Big Foot,” Minaj had previously said things about Megan, including her shooting in other songs and comments.
The feud has led Megan to view herself as a trendsetter, believing that her actions and words pave the way for others to express themselves.
“I would like to think that I start things. I don’t know; I just knew what I had to do and what I had to say. If it opened up the door for everyone else to get shit off their chest, well, I’m glad,” she told Billboard.