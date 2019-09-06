Megan is finally moving forward despite the struggles. She plans to release her third album, which is still unnamed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’s also set to kick off her Hot Girl Summer tour later this year.

As she continues the healing process, Megan is focused on exercising and improving her health. The 29-year-old said her workout include intense thigh exercises she calls “stallion kicks.”

“My thighs look good as f**k,” Megan told Women’s Health.

The Houston native adds that it’s difficult to stay disciplined, but she’s still pushing through.

“Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle,” she said. “I have to get mentally prepared. I’m like, ‘I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad bitch. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.’”

Megan said she’s also expressing herself through journaling and making sure she stops “using hate language” toward herself. There’s a lot more Megan is doing to take care of herself. That includes praying, playing with her dogs and meditating.