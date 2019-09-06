Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is still fighting through the pain from the backlash she faced from people who questioned her account of Tory Lanez shooting her in 2020. In her cover story with Women’s Health, Megan said she experienced “dark times” in the aftermath of the shooting.
“As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human,” she said.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023 for shooting Megan, as Blavity reported. Prosecutors condemned the rapper in the sentencing memorandum, saying he led “a campaign to humiliate and retraumatize the victim.”
Megan explained to Women’s Health that people didn’t treat her like she was human following the incident.
“I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl,” she said. “I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me.”
The 29-year-old added, “Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time because I didn’t want to [perform], but I also didn’t want to upset my fans. I didn’t want to get [out] from under the covers. I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun. I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself.”
Megan is finally moving forward despite the struggles. She plans to release her third album, which is still unnamed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She’s also set to kick off her Hot Girl Summer tour later this year.
As she continues the healing process, Megan is focused on exercising and improving her health. The 29-year-old said her workout include intense thigh exercises she calls “stallion kicks.”
“My thighs look good as f**k,” Megan told Women’s Health.
The Houston native adds that it’s difficult to stay disciplined, but she’s still pushing through.
“Getting out of bed to work out in the morning is a struggle,” she said. “I have to get mentally prepared. I’m like, ‘I can stay here for another hour, or I can get up and go work out and be a bad bitch. If I want to be a stallion and not a pony, I got to get up and put in the work.’”
Megan said she’s also expressing herself through journaling and making sure she stops “using hate language” toward herself. There’s a lot more Megan is doing to take care of herself. That includes praying, playing with her dogs and meditating.
Megan continued to express herself on her two new singles, “Cobra” and “Hiss.” While “Cobra” sends a message about overcoming anxiety, “Hiss” highlights Megan’s ability to preserve despite her critics.
“I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message,” Megan said. “I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns.”
Despite all the challenges, including the deaths of both her parents and the depression she faced in the years since then, Megan remains undeterred.
“I’m proud to still be here,” she said. “I didn’t quit. I want to see myself grow and be better than I am right now. And I will. I know I will.”