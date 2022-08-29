For the first time in over a decade, a Memphis restaurant is receiving national recognition after being featured on Guy Fieri’s long-running and beloved Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives show, and it just so happens to be Black-owned.
Trap Fusion made its TV debut on Dec. 15, when the latest episode aired on The Food Network, according to Commerical Appeal. After the doors opened at the first location in Whitehaven in 2019, it became a popular spot for residents, which led to the opening of the franchise’s second location 25 minutes away in Cordova near the Memphis International Airport. Despite both quick-service restaurants offering a dine-in option, more customers place take-out orders of their Cajun Soul, Asian and Caribbean-infused items.
The tasty concept was created by Chef Jason Gardner and Monique Williams who founded the food eatery. Known for their fresh, never “prepackaged” or frozen, ingredients, Williams thought Trap Fusion was the best name due to the nutritious value of a flavorful menu that also offers vegan food options.
“We chose the word TRAP because it is our goal to ‘trap’ taste buds with our ‘fusion’ of health-conscious Southern-style dishes with other cuisines like Caribbean, Cajun, Asian and more,” Williams told Commercial Appeal. “TRAP is also an acronym for ‘Take Risk And Prosper’ and that is what we did when we opened a restaurant in Whitehaven, a local food desert.”
In 2022, Williams gave up her daily responsibilities in the restaurant to focus on a separate business endeavor in the food industry, Biscuits & Jams, a brunch-focused eatery she opened in Aug. 2021. She still supports the venture and her leave didn’t stifle the company because soon after the two partners agreed on the idea of Trap Fusion they invited Markeith McCoy, a long-time friend of Gardner whom he met on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, to join their team. Following Williams’ leave, both men have been upholding the restaurant’s business model in their respective roles as chef (Gardner) and business manager (McCoy).
“I originally thought I would be just be temporarily helping out a friend get his business started,” McCoy explained. “Then Jason asked me to be part of the restaurant. I knew it would be a success because I thought his food was the best from the first day I tasted it.”
Since most popular food chains aren’t located in Whitehaven city limits, it was important for Gardner to open his first restaurant in his hometown. He believes it isn’t fair that a city full of great consumers is often overlooked, which deprives locals of quality food.
“Growing up in this neighborhood and looking around there were chicken wings and fries, a lot of fast food but no good meals that had fresh vegetables in this area,” the entrepreneur shared.
“There are a lot of good people in Whitehaven, and a large consumer base. They deserved more than what they were getting from chains,” McCoy added.
In addition to their beloved jerk chicken alfredo pasta, lamb chops and oxtails, some of the vegan dishes they have are they offer burgers and vegan “BBQ jack” sandwiches. To continue its commitment to the Memphis community’s health and wellness, Trap Fusion expanded and added fresh pressed juices named “Juice Mane” to its vegan menu with hopes of being distributed in grocery stores nationwide.
If you missed the episode titled, “Southern, Western & North of the Border,” you can watch a rerun of their appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. CST and Dec. 30 at 3 a.m. CST.
You can also stream the episode via Commercial Appeal’s site.