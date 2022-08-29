The tasty concept was created by Chef Jason Gardner and Monique Williams who founded the food eatery. Known for their fresh, never “prepackaged” or frozen, ingredients, Williams thought Trap Fusion was the best name due to the nutritious value of a flavorful menu that also offers vegan food options.

“We chose the word TRAP because it is our goal to ‘trap’ taste buds with our ‘fusion’ of health-conscious Southern-style dishes with other cuisines like Caribbean, Cajun, Asian and more,” Williams told Commercial Appeal. “TRAP is also an acronym for ‘Take Risk And Prosper’ and that is what we did when we opened a restaurant in Whitehaven, a local food desert.”