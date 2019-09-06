Lyle and Erik Menendez, the two brothers who have served 35 years for killing their parents, got a bit of relief on Friday when a judge decided their case will be heard again to determine whether their sentence should be reduced. The brothers, who are incarcerated at a state prison in San Diego County, watched Friday’s hearing remotely. That’s when they learned that the court had blocked the Los Angeles District Attorney’s attempt to withdraw their petition for resentencing.

Who Are Lyle and Erik Menendez and Why Were They Convicted?

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. At the time, Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18, Newsweek reported.

Their story has resurfaced in recent years—especially after being featured in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The case drew even more attention recently as new evidence suggested that Jose may have sexually abused his sons. While Lyle and Erik continue to serve life sentences without parole, former District Attorney George Gascón argued they should have their sentences reduced to 50 years to life. But current District Attorney Nathan Hochman filed a motion asking the court to deny that request.

Why Is the Menendez Brothers Case Back in Court?

During Friday’s hearing, attorneys debated whether the Menendez brothers have been rehabilitated, according to Variety. Habib Balian, representing the district attorney’s office, said the brothers have never taken responsibility for what they did.

“They’re the same people they were back then,” Balian said in court, per Variety. “Thirty years ago, they were telling the same lies they are today.”

However, Judge Michael Jesic said the D.A.’s office didn’t offer enough reason to justify dropping the petition filed by the previous administration. Jesic emphasized that a change in administration shouldn’t automatically invalidate pending petitions.

“There’s no new information,” Jesic said. “None of this is really new. They’ve stuck with their story. It goes to whether they’ve been rehabilitated.”

When Is the Next Hearing for the Menendez Brothers?

According to TMZ, the brothers are expected to appear again in court on April 17.