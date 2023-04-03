Being raised in St. Louis, Metro prides himself on having unbridled access to diverse inspiration due to his Midwest roots.

“Music is regional, especially back then before the internet,” he said. “There were so many songs popping in California, and other places like New York, that we probably never even heard of. But being in the Midwest, being in the middle of everything, we caught some of everything. That’s why I like making so many different types of music.”