On Dec. 2, people gathered at the community hallmark for the grand opening of its symbolic reopening thanks to the new owner, Reverend Billy Strange Jr., the head pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Attendees participated in a celebration where people sang and danced, got free haircuts and enjoyed food.

The preacher was one of the community members deeply impacted by the store shutting down due to fond memories of his father — one of Pressley’s dearest friends and customers — taking him to Esquire for his haircuts. So, he took it upon himself to salvage the location. It was also a way to honor his parents.