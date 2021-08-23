After losing their mother, 41-year-old Gala Gilliam, on Aug. 19, Michigan State University student-athlete Armorion Smith is the legal guardian of his four younger siblings while studying criminal justice and playing college football as of Sept. 11.

“My cards were given to me,” the 21-year-old defensive back told The Associated Press. “I didn’t choose my deck of cards.”

As a result of their mother’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2022, Smith transferred from the University of Cincinnati to be home last year.

According to AP, Aleion, his 19-year-old sister, is in charge for 12 hours while he studies and trains. In appreciation of her selfless sacrifice, Smith hopes to help her figure out how to attend classes next semester.

Aleion prepares their younger siblings, 16-year-old Armond, 15-year-old Avaugn and 11-year-old Arial, for school. They also have a 2-year-old sister, Amaira.

“Me and my sister got to work together to keep this all afloat,” Smith said. “While I’m in college sports, she’s got to be able to take care of everything that I can’t do, like pick up where I left off, while I’m taking care of business.”

As a result of Smith’s story, Michigan State’s athletes and fans have rallied to assist him and his family. The Detroit Free Press reported that Gilliam’s friend, Ronnesha Freeman, launched a GoFundMe campaign in her name before she died, which has raised over $240,000. The AP mentioned Smith recalling periods of homelessness. However, the family now lives in a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, thanks to supporters’ generosity and money he makes through name, image and likeness deals.

Additionally, former MSU football players Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin organized two fundraisers to help the family.

“Me and my family are very happy, very appreciative and grateful,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of love Spartan Nation has shown us these past few months. It’s been a rough time, but to be able to take some of the stress off of my shoulders and show me a lot of love is a blessing and has warmed my heart.”

“I can feel her living through me,” he said of his mom. “Almost like I hear her voice telling me how proud she is of me.”