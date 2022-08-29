After the shocking video of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie, was made public via CNN, social media had an outcry of support for the singer. Now, Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s second eldest son, Justin, is coming forward to show her support and empathy for Cassie.
On May 21, Hylton shared an Instagram post featuring images of the Combs children. The first featured a picture of her son Justin, 30, and his brothers, Quincy, 32, and Christian, 26. The second picture was of Diddy’s daughters, including 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, along with Chance, 18, holding the youngest of his kids, Love Sean, 1.
She began her caption, “I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”
Hylton continued, “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”
Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy’s son Christan and twins D’lila and Jessie, passed away on Nov. 18, 2018. She is also the mother of Quincy, whose biological father is singer Al-B Sure.
Hylton ended her caption with, “Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”
CNN made the “triggering” video public on May 17. As Blavity reported, the outlet obtained the surveillance footage from a Los Angeles hotel where Diddy and Cassie stayed in 2016. In the footage, the music mogul can be seen wearing nothing but a towel, running through the hotel hallways to catch the singer before she gets on an elevator.
When he approaches her, he grabs her by the back of her neck, throws her to the ground and proceeds to kick her. He continues to kick the singer while grabbing her purse and suitcase. He attempts to drag her toward the hotel room but eventually leaves her on the floor.
Cassie then stands up and picks up her belongings before picking up the hotel phone near the elevator. The footage then switches to Diddy, who is now seated in a chair in the hallway. It shows him picking up an item from a nearby table and throwing it in her direction.
The surveillance footage corroborates the claims made in Cassie’s 2023 lawsuit against Diddy, describing multiple occurrences of abuse and sexual assault throughout their decade-long relationship. CNN also stated the lawsuit claims Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 to obtain the footage in 2016.
Diddy broke his silence on May 19 with an apology video on Instagram.
In the clip, he stated, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was fu**kd up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”
He continued, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace.”
He ended the video claiming to be “so sorry,” as he committed to being a better man every day and was not “asking” for forgiveness.
Cassie’s attorney, Meredith Firetog, released a statement following Diddy’s video. According to CNN, Firetog said Diddy’s statements in the video were “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”
Firetog questioned Diddy’s sincerity, noting that until the footage was released, DIddy continuously “denied” all charges and “suggested that his victims were looking for a payday.”