After the shocking video of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie, was made public via CNN, social media had an outcry of support for the singer. Now, Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s second eldest son, Justin, is coming forward to show her support and empathy for Cassie.

On May 21, Hylton shared an Instagram post featuring images of the Combs children. The first featured a picture of her son Justin, 30, and his brothers, Quincy, 32, and Christian, 26. The second picture was of Diddy’s daughters, including 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, along with Chance, 18, holding the youngest of his kids, Love Sean, 1.

She began her caption, “I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

Hylton continued, “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”