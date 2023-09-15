Misty Copeland broke barriers when she was named a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre in 2015.

It was at this moment that she became the first Black woman to be promoted to this rank in the company’s 75-year history at the time. Now, 10 years later, the dancer has announced her retirement, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s been 25 years at ABT, and I think it’s time,” Copeland said in an interview with The Associated Press a week ahead of the release of the official news. “It’s time for me to move to the next stage.”

What exactly is Misty Copeland’s next stage?

In addition to her work as a ballerina, Copeland is also the author of many books, including a memoir, Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina. In addition to that, her philanthropic spirit shines brightly through The Misty Copeland Foundation, an organization whose mission is to increase diversity in the dance world and provide the opportunity to pursue dance to kids who grew up without proper resources and funding.

Copeland has also worked on a short film through her production company, Life in Motion Productions.

Misty Copeland’s final farewell

On Oct. 22, ABT is planning a farewell production for Copeland that will include a performance from the prestigious dancer, her first in five years, as well as tributes from other dancers, speeches and film clips.

“It was so important for children growing up and seeing somebody like Misty and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, she looks like I do,’” Susan Jaffe, artistic director at ABT, said, according to The Associated Press. “Through her books, through her lectures, even her endorsements, she has really been a trailblazer.”

Copeland has also played a huge role in putting together the event, planning one last dance: the Romeo and Juliet balcony pas de deux. Oprah Winfrey and Caroline Kennedy will serve as honorary chairs at the event.

“I’ve become the person that I am today, and have all the opportunities I have today, because of ballet, (and) because of American Ballet Theatre,” Copeland said. “I feel like this is me saying thank you to the company. So it’s a farewell. (But) it won’t be the end of me dancing. … Never say never.”

With her exit, there will no longer be a Black woman to hold the title of principal dancer at ABT, nor at most ballet companies across the globe.