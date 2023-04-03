The now-infamous event occurred on Aug. 5, 2023, at the Montgomery Riverfront Park in Alabama, where dock worker and co-captain Dameion Pickett had advised the group to move their pontoon boat that was in a reserved area for the Harriott II Riverboat. Video footage of the viral incident showed both parties exchanging words, with a white man shoving Pickett and him throwing his hat in the air as a “bat signal” as he continued to throw jabs and defend himself from several white people.

Black onlookers stepped in from all directions to assist Pickett and demonstrate the unity of Black Americans in times of crisis. They came from all directions, some even swimming ashore to join the confrontation. Hands, feet and objects like the infamous white folding chair were used as defenses against the white boaters who initiated the incident. Although no one was injured or killed, several people were arrested.