A year after the Montgomery Riverfront brawl, where white boaters attacked a Black security guard before Black bystanders intervened, the event inspired an unofficial holiday. The confrontation, notable for its racial implications, continues to resonate strongly within Black American communities nationwide.
The now-infamous event occurred on Aug. 5, 2023, at the Montgomery Riverfront Park in Alabama, where dock worker and co-captain Dameion Pickett had advised the group to move their pontoon boat that was in a reserved area for the Harriott II Riverboat. Video footage of the viral incident showed both parties exchanging words, with a white man shoving Pickett and him throwing his hat in the air as a “bat signal” as he continued to throw jabs and defend himself from several white people.
Black onlookers stepped in from all directions to assist Pickett and demonstrate the unity of Black Americans in times of crisis. They came from all directions, some even swimming ashore to join the confrontation. Hands, feet and objects like the infamous white folding chair were used as defenses against the white boaters who initiated the incident. Although no one was injured or killed, several people were arrested.
This video shows how the whole Alabama ferry brawl started.
Brother man was doing his job telling these folks to move their boat so the ferry could dock.
Privileged ass white people refused to move and then jumped him pic.twitter.com/6fPnjBDGsH
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 6, 2023
The event sparked discussions on social media, where users praised those who intervened and dubbed it an “ancestral beatdown.” Residents across the South, including community organizer Imani Scott-Blackwell from Athens, Georgia, believe the fight has set a precedent for how Black Americans should respond to those in distress.
“It was a cultural revolution of sorts,” she told The Washington Post. “People are kind of reframing their relationship with ‘what is my role when I see something happening that is wrong?’ And this moment to me really symbolized that shift of, ‘we’re not just witnessing anymore.'”
The brawl inspired paintings, clothing merch, jewelry and other items to commemorate that day. Even celebrities talked about it, like Whoopi Goldberg in an episode of The View, supporting the groups of Black residents who came together in solidarity to help another man in need. This cultural event has prompted many nationwide to hold special occasions like cookouts, parties, gatherings and other activities.
@chrissafromthebay
Fade In The Water 1 Year Anniversary is quickly approaching!! What we doin yall?! #montgomeryboatbrawl #montgomerybrawl #fadeinthewater #alabamariverboatbrawl
Happy one year anniversary of Montgomery Riverfront Brawl aka Fade in the Water #BlackAugust pic.twitter.com/r7km2RhHOY
— Corey Cross (@cocropoker) August 5, 2024
'Artist and social media user Premimathieu ‘Premi’ Sterlin’s “Alabama Sweet Tea Party” (2023), a Photoshop revision of Ernie Barnes’s “Sugar Shack” (1976) with elements from the Riverfront brawl that took place in Montgomery, Alabama, 8/5/23 (image courtesy the artist)' pic.twitter.com/pWvFsdJ3Xp
— Left of Black (@LeftOfBlack) August 5, 2024
According to the Montgomery Advertiser, city resident Candyce Anderson has planned a women’s commemorative walk on Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. CT, beginning at the Court Square Fountain. All women planning to attend are encouraged to wear yellow or pink and lay roses in remembrance. She described the event as an opportunity for people to unite and help heal Montgomery.
“It’s an opportunity to bring some much-needed positive energy and create some joyful memories,” Anderson told the outlet.
The court proceedings, for some, were eventually settled after several setbacks and delays. At the time, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said 13 people were detained, questioned and released on the day of the incident, per Blavity.
Three white men and a white woman involved in the fight — Richard Roberts, 48, of Selma, Alabama, Allen Todd, 23, of Orange Beach, Alabama, and Zachary Shipman, 25, of Selma, Alabama, and Mary Todd, of Selma, Alabama, were charged on multiple accounts of assault in the third degree. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, they were sentenced to minimal days in jail, anger management courses and court costs due to plea deals issued and accepted by Pickett.
Reggie Gray, who used the white folding chair to defend himself in the fight, entered a guilty plea of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 50 hours of community service and fined $357 in court costs.