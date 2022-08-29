Mr. Everything Cafe, a family-owned and operated restaurant, celebrated its 30th anniversary by reopening at a new location.

On Dec. 20, the restaurant opened its doors at its new building on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW in Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

Throughout the decades, the cafe has served healthy food options to the community near Northside Drive. The new location is a two-story dine-in restaurant with a full bar.

Owners Monica and William Jayson Smith (who are also married) welcomed customers and community members for the grand reopening. There was live music, VIP guests and complimentary drinks.

“We are having a ribbon cutting ceremony and 30th Anniversary celebration. This day has been a long time coming, as we have been serving the community along the MLK corridor for 30 years,” Monica said in a statement. “Our event is open to the public and will include remarks from our local politicians, AUC representatives, celebrities, and nonprofit organizations — that we support, all of whom are long-standing customers.”

The Smiths opened the first Mr. Everything Cafe location on June 1, 1993, after relocating to Atlanta two years prior. What started as a small storefront on MLK Drive has expanded into two corporate stores and three local franchises across Georgia

The couple plans to open another location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2024.