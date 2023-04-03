According to the Houston Chronicle, Diggs filed the complaint Wednesday in Harris County, Texas, against Mia Jones, who is known as Mulan Hernandez, alleging she punched him several times in the chest, threatened him with weapons and damaged some of his personal items.

Diggs, 31, seeks $1 million in damages and accuses Hernandez of assault, wrongful taking of property, trespassing, intentional infliction of emotional damage, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy, per the newspaper.

Diggs’ attorney, Kent Schaffer, said the pair had a “casual relationship” that quickly ended and that Hernandez was after his client’s money.