NFL star Stefon Diggs has accused a reality star of assault and extortion in a new civil lawsuit.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Diggs filed the complaint Wednesday in Harris County, Texas, against Mia Jones, who is known as Mulan Hernandez, alleging she punched him several times in the chest, threatened him with weapons and damaged some of his personal items.
Diggs, 31, seeks $1 million in damages and accuses Hernandez of assault, wrongful taking of property, trespassing, intentional infliction of emotional damage, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy, per the newspaper.
Diggs’ attorney, Kent Schaffer, said the pair had a “casual relationship” that quickly ended and that Hernandez was after his client’s money.
Jones’ friend was with her during the two inciden in June 2024
Diggs and Jones began seeing each other in 2024, with Jones frequently staying at Diggs’ apartment. According to the complaint, Jones was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol on June 6, during which she allegedly destroyed Diggs’ luxury items, damaged a video game console, and threatened him with a firearm.
Hernandez’s friend, Brianna “Brii” Mack, is also mentioned as a defendant in the lawsuit since she was with the social media star during the alleged incident.
On the evening of June 7, Hernandez went to the hospital for “nausea and vomiting,” alleging she had slipped on a wet floor but did not lose any consciousness, according to the suit, per the Houston Chronicle.
Diggs’ attorney said Diggs tried to avoid this situation
In a second doctor’s visit on June 14, Hernandez shared a different story about what happened with Diggs. Hernandez told the physician that she had been “punched in the back of the head with a closed fist,” the complaint states.
Since then, Hernandez allegedly “attempted to refine her story,” per the lawsuit, claiming that she was five months pregnant and Diggs had assaulted her.
Schaffer said Diggs had tried to avoid women like Hernandez but eventually got caught up in it.
“A lot of young guys that get into the entertainment or sports world meet girls who try to take them out. [Diggs] was trying to stay away from the drama, and unfortunately, he walked right into it,” he said, per the newspaper.