After considerable speculation, Muni Long has officially announced that Mariah Carey will be on the remix for her viral hit, “Made for Me.”
On Wednesday, Long and legendary producer Jermaine Dupri previewed a brief snippet of the remix on their social media accounts.
You know a song ain’t a song with out a remix baby @munilong pic.twitter.com/qBIzU80mPv
“You know a song ain’t a song without a remix baby,” Dupri said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Long wrote about the new track on Instagram, sharing her glee and excitement. During her mini tribute, she referenced Carey’s 1995 classic “Fantasy (Remix)” with Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
“ME AND MUHRYYYYAAAAAH GO BACK LIKE BABIES AND PACIFIIIIIII-YAAAAS,” she wrote.
Fans are in a frenzy over the new collaboration.
“YESSSSS!!! I’m so here for this!! 🔥🔥” a fan wrote.
“from writing for Mariah to featuring Mariah on your song. whew. if this ain’t god ordained i don’t know WHAT IS,” one commented.
“Grammy on the wayyyy…they can’t stop it!” another shared.
The collaboration comes after Dupri had stated “Made for Me” was inspired by a viral TikTok mashup of Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” and rapper Yeat’s “Stay Together.”
In 2023, Long won her first Grammy for best R&B performance for her hit single “Hrs & Hrs.” After years of working behind the scenes writing for others, including Carey, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, the R&B singer has been able to spread her wings as an artist.
She released “Made for Me” in September, and the music video for the track, premiering in January, has amassed over 35 million views on YouTube.
Following the release of the “Made for Me” remix with Mariah Carey, the stage is set for the song to reach further heights.