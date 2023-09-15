“What I was hoping to get across as we kind of worked together to create that part of the video was that if you’re honest with your local library staff, if you let them know what’s going on, you don’t have to worry, you don’t have to be afraid to come back to the library,” Threets said. “You can ask for help and the library workers will help you. So that’s a big misconception. Like, you don’t have to worry about all those fines from years ago — come back to your local library and give us a chance. Many libraries have gone fine-free just for that very reason: to bring people flooding back to the local library. And we mean what we say, we want you to come back. We can waive fines. Life happens, even library workers have overdue fines and return things late. So, I think that the main misconception I love is that we’re no longer the shushing, mean-spirited library workers, we’re trying to be better. We’re trying to bring people back and help them whenever we can.”