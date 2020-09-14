As Mosby awaits sentencing in her cases, which could see her placed in federal prison for up to 40 years, she has maintained her innocence. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Mosby said, “I’ve been accused of doing something that I have not done. I’m innocent.” She echoes the claims of her defenders — that she was targeted by the “prior administration” — and urges Biden to pardon her. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged the pardon request but declined to comment beyond pointing toward a general process for reviewing such requests. In addition to the letter sent to the White House, an online petition supporting Mosby’s pardon has already gathered over 32,000 signatures.

It remains to be seen whether this support from the public and from a number of prominent civil rights organizations will be enough to spare Mosby from punishment. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 23. Thus, if Mosby is to avoid being sent to federal prison, she may need a White House intervention to come sooner rather than later.