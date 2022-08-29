Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has a keen eye on and off the court. Osaka is partnering with online marketplace Etsy to serve up a special holiday gift guide showcasing unique and creative items.

Osaka was inspired to curate the guide after judging this year’s Etsy Design Awards and being introduced to some talented artisans and creators who utilize the platform to reach customers worldwide.

Along with Drew Barrymore, Etsy’s honorary chief gifting officer, Osaka picked 11 winners from 100 finalists. The exceptional artists included a former fashion designer who makes heirloom-worthy gifts, an archaeologist who went from lab work to jewelry-making, and the “gingerbread architect” who offers intricate gingerbread house stencils to guide customers in the festive craft.

The mother of one revealed that Etsy has been her go-to for interesting gifts “during Christmas or holidays,” she told Blavity in a recent interview. “To see all these different businesses and all these different designs, and the thought they put into it was really special and cool.”

The gift guide includes everything from housewares perfect for hosting to beautifully crafted ceramics and mommy-and-me hair accessories featuring her signature bow. With a mix of culture, family and fun, the guide truly reflects Osaka.