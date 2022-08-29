Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has a keen eye on and off the court. Osaka is partnering with online marketplace Etsy to serve up a special holiday gift guide showcasing unique and creative items.
Osaka was inspired to curate the guide after judging this year’s Etsy Design Awards and being introduced to some talented artisans and creators who utilize the platform to reach customers worldwide.
Along with Drew Barrymore, Etsy’s honorary chief gifting officer, Osaka picked 11 winners from 100 finalists. The exceptional artists included a former fashion designer who makes heirloom-worthy gifts, an archaeologist who went from lab work to jewelry-making, and the “gingerbread architect” who offers intricate gingerbread house stencils to guide customers in the festive craft.
The mother of one revealed that Etsy has been her go-to for interesting gifts “during Christmas or holidays,” she told Blavity in a recent interview. “To see all these different businesses and all these different designs, and the thought they put into it was really special and cool.”
The gift guide includes everything from housewares perfect for hosting to beautifully crafted ceramics and mommy-and-me hair accessories featuring her signature bow. With a mix of culture, family and fun, the guide truly reflects Osaka.
Due to her heavy travel schedule, the Grand Slam winner enjoys hosting non-traditional gatherings and surprising her friends and family with one-of-a-kind gifts, which Etsy is full of.
“I think I buy things from Etsy every year for Christmas. I’ve gotten my daughter a couple things, a night light, some stuffed animals, and then I got, like, a couple personalized blankets,” Osaka said.
Aside from appreciating the eclectic selection available, Osaka loves items that have cultural significance. One of her holiday gift guide picks is a handcrafted ceramic planter created by Japanese designer Shao-Hsuan Hou. The piece’s intricate hand-painted design helped it to win the People’s Pick award in the Design Awards.
Osaka said she’s also prone to visiting the website and perusing all of the items that appear when she searches “Haiti.”
After the summer launch of her tennis core-inspired jewelry, accessory and home collection with Etsy jewelry designer Gem & Blue, judging the Design Awards and now curating her holiday gift guide, Osaka continues to be inspired by the efforts of Etsy’s sellers.
“I’m a person that always needs to be doing something, she said. “This collaboration has inspired me to continue trying to be creative. And it makes me very excited about things that are coming up in the future.”
View this post on Instagram