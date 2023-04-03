Osaka wants her daughter to know the importance of tennis in her life.

“I do want to be a good role model for Shai, and I want her to see that this was an important chapter in my life,” she added.

The 26-year-old tennis player noted the privilege she had to return to her career on her terms.

“So many American parents don’t have that choice, but we all deserve it,” she said. “It has definitely motivated me to speak up about the lack of paid leave and to advocate for new moms in this country.”