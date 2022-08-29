A group of neo-Nazis protests quickly ended when they ran out of a predominantly Black neighborhood by its residents.
A video captured by WLWT shows several people confronting the group as officers positioned themselves to maintain separation. Shortly after the interaction began, the neo-Nazis abruptly retreated, scrambling into a U-Haul box truck as officers waved at them to leave before making an exit.
As reported by WCPO 9, what started as a small gathering of about 20 concerned residents quickly grew to over 100. The neo-Nazis exited the scene so fast that they left behind their massive banner, which got set on fire and reduced to ashes.
Cincinnati residents confronted neo-Nazis displaying swastika flags on an overpass, forcing them to retreat. This incident reflects a disturbing rise of emboldened white supremacists during the Trump era. pic.twitter.com/ZHjJ4qlSz3
Neo-Nazis showed up in Cincinnati and found out. Locals chased them off and burned their flags. pic.twitter.com/dyTWzdAytD
My city never gave scared
Lincoln heights stood ten toes down, get that shit from around here✌🏽#Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/l9Z5AqBu6D
“You will not win,” Julian Cook, a pastor in Lincoln Heights, told the news station “You will not win. You may try, but we have a history of being able to push past these things, as difficult as they may be. You will not win.”
Some of the people who stood up to the small group of marchers felt that local authorities didn’t do their jobs to the best of their abilities.
“We are underestimating the dangers of the police not even attempting to identify them. Who are they trying to protect? Because it isn’t us,” Kachara Talbert, a resident of the metroplex who confronted the protesters, said in an interview with with CNN. “It could be another Hitler behind those masks. It could be a school shooter behind those masks.”
According to a news release from the Evendale Police Department, officers were alerted to “unannounced protest activity” on a Friday afternoon along Vision Way, which overlooks Interstate 75, per CNN. Evendale is roughly 12 miles north of downtown Cincinnati.
“The protest, while very offensive, was not unlawful,” police said per CNN. “The protest was short lived in duration. The protestors left the area on their own. No further action was taken by the Evendale Police Department.”
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident to help defuse tensions “and make sure that no one was hurt,” per Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
“Lincoln Heights residents have every right to be upset,” McGuffey said in a statement. “We continue to work with the community, and emphasize that there is no place for hate in Hamilton County.”
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval also addressed the incident on X, formerly Twitter: “Messages of hate like this have no place in our region. It was shocking and disgusting to see swastikas displayed in Evendale today. This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for,” he wrote.
Messages of hate like this have no place in our region. It was shocking and disgusting to see swastikas displayed in Evendale today. This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for.
Talbert and countless other Cincinnati residents are calling for an end to these kinds of demonstrations.
“America needs to stand up and stop this madness, because it’s only going to get worse and it’s going to get dangerous,” she said.