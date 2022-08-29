As reported by WCPO 9, what started as a small gathering of about 20 concerned residents quickly grew to over 100. The neo-Nazis exited the scene so fast that they left behind their massive banner, which got set on fire and reduced to ashes.

Cincinnati residents confronted neo-Nazis displaying swastika flags on an overpass, forcing them to retreat. This incident reflects a disturbing rise of emboldened white supremacists during the Trump era. pic.twitter.com/ZHjJ4qlSz3 — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) February 11, 2025

Neo-Nazis showed up in Cincinnati and found out. Locals chased them off and burned their flags. pic.twitter.com/dyTWzdAytD — Ted Cruz Called The FBI on me (@weareronin47) February 8, 2025

My city never gave scared

Lincoln heights stood ten toes down, get that shit from around here✌🏽#Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/l9Z5AqBu6D — Astronaut Chick (@MRSimpluto1) February 7, 2025

“You will not win,” Julian Cook, a pastor in Lincoln Heights, told the news station “You will not win. You may try, but we have a history of being able to push past these things, as difficult as they may be. You will not win.”